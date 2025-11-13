President Murmu Strengthens Ties with Botswana on Historic State Visit

During an emblematic state visit, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian community in Gaborone, emphasizing the enduring relationship between India and Botswana and the growing cooperation witnessed during her trip. She highlighted the significance of their pending 60th diplomatic anniversary in 2026 and applauded the active Indian community, particularly in business sectors across Botswana.

Following her address, President Murmu participated in a ceremonial event marking Botswana's symbolic handover of eight cheetahs to India under the transnational Project Cheetah initiative. Held at Mokolodi Nature Reserve, the ceremony involved releasing cheetahs captured from Ghanzi into a quarantine facility, signifying strengthened environmental collaboration between the two nations.

These cheetahs will be transported to India once quarantined, joining efforts to restore the species after decades of extinction. This event follows earlier phases where cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa joined the project. President Murmu's visit to Botswana, following her trip to Angola, underscores India's strategic focus on enhancing relations with African nations in diverse sectors including trade, energy, and environmental partnerships.