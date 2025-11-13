Nepal's Central Zoo Welcomes Rare Black Panther: A Ghostly Attraction

Nepal's Central Zoo has recently become the new home to a rare black panther, drawing in a diverse range of visitors from children to the elderly. Known as the 'Ghost of the Forest,' the female black panther has captured public interest since her arrival from the Illam district in eastern Nepal.

Rescued on September 2, the black panther was put on display on November 12, following a quarantine period. Senior Curator Ashok Subedi emphasized the zoo's efforts to ensure the panther's well-being, including general medical care and the setup of a spacious exhibit. The black panther, a common leopard with a genetic mutation called melanism, is exceptionally rare in nature.

This marks nearly three decades since a similar sighting at the zoo, as previous attempts to house a black panther in 1996 ended in tragedy. The current panther's appearance reignites interest in wildlife conservation and research, as leopards, including melanistic varieties, are occasionally sighted near Kathmandu Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)