Tanzania Orders Inquiry Into Post-Election Violence Amid Global Pressure

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has committed to launching an inquiry into the deadly unrest following her disputed re-election, Al Jazeera reports. The announcement comes after widespread public outcry over alleged undemocratic voting practices, leading to protests across the nation.

Addressing Tanzania's new parliament recently, Hassan expressed sorrow over the violence, extending condolences to the victims' families. She stated, "The government is forming an inquiry commission to investigate the occurrences," marking the first reconciliatory statement post-crackdown.

Despite the lack of confirmed casualties, the main opposition alleges hundreds perished in the unrest. International bodies, including Amnesty International and the UN, demand an independent, transparent investigation, citing grave human rights abuses. The government faces pressure to disclose the fate of missing persons and return victims' remains.

