Rising Cases of Enforced Disappearances Trigger Protests in Balochistan

Balochistan is once again gripped by a wave of suspected enforced disappearances, igniting widespread protests led by the affected families. Reports from The Balochistan Post indicate that Pakistani security forces allegedly conducted a late-night raid in the Menaz area of Tehsil Buleda, district Kech, detaining two brothers, Zaheer and Waseem, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

According to their relatives, both men were farmers with no political ties, increasing the urgency of their pleas for immediate release. In another alarming incident, renowned Brahui-language poet Ata Anjum was taken from his Mastung home by Pakistani forces, further exacerbating concerns of human rights violations. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons condemned these acts as unconstitutional and pressed the government to act.

Additional disappearances include Changaiz Imam from Turbat and several other untraceable individuals. Protests intensify, with demonstrators blocking major roads like the Naal CPEC route in Khuzdar. Families, alongside support from groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, continue to demand action from authorities, pushing for the safe return of their loved ones.

