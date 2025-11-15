Left Menu

Rising Cases of Enforced Disappearances Trigger Protests in Balochistan

Multiple reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have sparked family-led protests demanding government intervention and the safe return of missing individuals. The Balochistan Post highlights several cases, including recent abductions by security personnel and persistent demonstrations across the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:48 IST
Rising Cases of Enforced Disappearances Trigger Protests in Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan is once again gripped by a wave of suspected enforced disappearances, igniting widespread protests led by the affected families. Reports from The Balochistan Post indicate that Pakistani security forces allegedly conducted a late-night raid in the Menaz area of Tehsil Buleda, district Kech, detaining two brothers, Zaheer and Waseem, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

According to their relatives, both men were farmers with no political ties, increasing the urgency of their pleas for immediate release. In another alarming incident, renowned Brahui-language poet Ata Anjum was taken from his Mastung home by Pakistani forces, further exacerbating concerns of human rights violations. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons condemned these acts as unconstitutional and pressed the government to act.

Additional disappearances include Changaiz Imam from Turbat and several other untraceable individuals. Protests intensify, with demonstrators blocking major roads like the Naal CPEC route in Khuzdar. Families, alongside support from groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, continue to demand action from authorities, pushing for the safe return of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian spinners reduce South Africa to 93 for 7 at stumps on day two of first Test in Kolkata.

Indian spinners reduce South Africa to 93 for 7 at stumps on day two of firs...

 Global
2
Trump's Persistent Battle with the Epstein Saga: A Political Quagmire

Trump's Persistent Battle with the Epstein Saga: A Political Quagmire

 Global
3
Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

 India
4
Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025