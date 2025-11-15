AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi
The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi launched the Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal at COP30. Utilizing AI, this platform offers real-time environmental data analysis, ensuring accurate insights for proactive decision-making, thus reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leadership in sustainability.
Abu Dhabi, UAE, has unveiled the groundbreaking Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Brazil. This portal, a first in global environmental monitoring, harnesses artificial intelligence to revolutionize data analysis and reporting.
ADSOEP is poised to redefine environmental governance through its AI-driven capabilities, enabling swift and precise interpretation of data from sensors and research, predicting environmental indicators with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Sheikh Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, hailed the platform as a significant advancement in safeguarding ecosystems while elevating Abu Dhabi's standing in global environmental leadership.
Developed with strategic partners e& enterprise and Accord Business Group, ADSOEP automates key performance indicators and integrates expert reviews to maintain oversight. With features aligned with global frameworks, the platform exemplifies how digital innovation can catalyze effective decision-making and sustainable practices, setting a benchmark for global environmental monitoring efforts.
