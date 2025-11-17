US Brands Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Group

The United States Department of State has announced plans to designate the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), effective November 24. This development marks a significant intensification in Washington's campaign against what it identifies as a narco-terrorist network allegedly overseen by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and key figures in his regime.

According to US officials, the cartel is purportedly directed by Maduro and other senior officials within what they refer to as the "illegitimate Maduro regime." This network has reportedly entrenched itself within Venezuela's military, intelligence, legislative, and judicial structures, thereby aiding violent criminal groups throughout the region. Welcoming the move, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted that this designation targets a group led by "illegitimate Nicolas Maduro," holding it accountable for terrorist acts in collaboration with other US-identified groups. The State Department's statement highlighted the cartel's collaboration with other networks, including Tren de Aragua and Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which contribute to drug trafficking operations impacting the US and European drug markets.

Emphasizing its dedication to national security, the State Department affirmed continued reliance on all available mechanisms to sever funding and resources for narco-terrorists. The US Treasury Department characterizes Cartel de los Soles as a criminal body that extends material support to foreign terrorist entities jeopardizing US peace and security, specifically addressing their alliances with Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

This designation coincides with Washington's efforts to expand terrorism-related listings encompassing major Latin American crime syndicates. Now, eight organizations, including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, the Sinaloa Cartel, and others, are categorized alongside global FTOs like al-Qaeda and ISIS. The US asserts that branding Cartel de los Soles as an FTO aims to sever its international financial pipelines, restrict its operations, and fortify cooperative ventures to counter narcotrafficking and terrorist-associated factions across the Western Hemisphere.

Against this backdrop, the US is intensifying actions against Venezuelan maritime operations in the Caribbean Sea, based on allegations from President Donald Trump of illicit drug trafficking from Venezuela into the US. CNN reported that over 20 strikes have been executed targeting suspected Venezuelan drug boats. Most recently, the Pentagon conducted its 21st strike on such vessels, with the US Southern Command confirming that intelligence identified the vessel as involved in narcotics smuggling along a recognized trafficking path. The operation resulted in the death of three individuals aboard.

With these latest actions, 83 individuals have been reported killed in US operations targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels. According to CNN, Washington has bolstered its naval presence in the Caribbean, including deploying the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet. In retaliation, Venezuela has announced an extensive military mobilization in the region, heightening fears of a potential military conflict.

President Donald Trump has suggested that Maduro's administration may be nearing its end, with the possibility of US land strikes against Venezuela not ruled out. (ANI)