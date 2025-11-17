Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Strength: Singh Becomes ECOWAS Representative

Abhishek Singh, India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). His assignment is aimed at enhancing India's cooperation with ECOWAS, focusing on development and capacity building, with residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:49 IST
High Commissioner Abhishek Singh presenting his Letter of Credence to the President of ECOWAS Commission Dr Omar Alieu Touray (Photo/Indian High Commission)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Singh, currently serving as India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has been appointed as the country's next Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs released on Monday.

Singh, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2003 batch, will soon assume his role with residence in Abuja. On November 14, he submitted his Letter of Credence to ECOWAS President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, solidifying his new position and reinforcing India's diplomatic presence in West Africa.

Singh emphasized India's dedication to strengthening ties with ECOWAS, particularly in areas such as development cooperation and capacity building. As ECOWAS, a regional bloc of 15 nations, works to promote economic integration across sectors like industry, agriculture, and telecommunications, India's participation is expected to yield significant mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

