UAE Expresses Solidarity with India over Tragic Airshow Incident

The UAE conveyed condolences to India following the death of an Indian Air Force pilot in a Tejas aircraft crash during a Dubai airshow. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude for the UAE's sympathy and solidarity, as India mourned Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:06 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for extending condolences after the tragic death of an Indian Air Force pilot during a Dubai airshow crash. The pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was flying a Tejas aircraft when the accident occurred.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, "UAE Expresses Solidarity with India and Conveys Condolences over Plane Crash during Airshow in Dubai," emphasizing the country's sincere sympathy following the fatal incident. The Tejas aircraft crash resulted in a loss that has shaken both nations.

The mishap happened during an eight-minute aerobatic routine when the plane failed to recover from a low-altitude maneuver, leading to a fatal crash at Al Maktoum International Airport. This is the second such incident involving a Tejas aircraft since its induction into the Indian Air Force fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

