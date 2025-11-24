UAE-India CEPA Startup Series Sparks Record Interest with 10,000 Applicants

The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council's latest initiative, the Startup Series, is making waves with over 10,000 applications in just 50 days, an unprecedented response as reported by the program's director, Ahmed Aljneibi.

This flagship initiative aims to connect top Indian startups with the UAE's burgeoning startup ecosystem. As the initiative reaches its final stage, the top five winners are set to be unveiled on Tuesday. Aljneibi elaborated on the ambitious goals of the program, the exceptional talent selected, and its significant impact on bolstering bilateral relations between the two nations.

Describing the series as a 'natural step' in enhancing the UAE-India CEPA partnership, Aljneibi emphasized the pivotal role of startups in future economic growth. The influx of applications demonstrates the enthusiastic interest and trust Indian entrepreneurs place in UAE's startup opportunities. "The feedback has been incredibly positive, and we eagerly anticipate the event's conclusion and the outcomes of this startup series," Aljneibi remarked.

During the two-day event, startups will undergo comprehensive evaluation and engage in networking activities. The jury will select the top five companies, which will then receive incubation and market access support in the UAE. This merit-based approach aligns with the startups' potential and the UAE ecosystem's strategic goals.

The initiative offers invaluable support packages to the top finalists, provided by prominent UAE partners like Hub71, DP World, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. "These packages will enable startups to establish their presence in the UAE," explained Aljneibi, "facilitating trade licensing, mentorship, and investor connections to aid their scaling efforts."

Aljneibi highlighted the innovation evident among the top 20 startups, which include a robotics company advancing industrial automation, an agritech firm creating sustainable agricultural solutions, and a regtech platform improving financial decision-making. Beyond individual success, the initiative seeks to augment bilateral cooperation, fostering collaboration between startups in India and the UAE, thus enhancing mutual understanding and unlocking new opportunities within the CEPA framework.

The Startup Series is crafted to connect ambitious Indian startups with the UAE market, encapsulated within the UAE-India CEPA. The program nurtures cross-border collaboration, granting Indian entrepreneurs access to the UAE's conducive business environment, infrastructure, and global exposure, while enabling the UAE to harness innovative talent. This strengthens ties between startups, investors, and incubators, collectively fostering economic diversification and tech-driven progress. (ANI)

