India Amplifies Bhagavad Gita's Global Resonance at International Mahotsav

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's ambition to globalize the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita during the 10th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. With more than 50 Indian missions worldwide organizing parallel events, the Mahotsav aims to bring Lord Krishna's teachings to a global audience through exhibitions, discourses, and cultural programs.

Jaishankar credited the Ministry of External Affairs for leading this international effort in collaboration with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh. By featuring translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita and involving distinguished foreign scholars, the initiative seeks to offer diverse perspectives and highlight the scripture's universal appeal.

The event has garnered significant attention, with expectations of over 70 lakh attendees. Celebrations are taking place in 50 countries, underscoring the Mahotsav's vision to unite communities and promote harmony and resilience through shared spiritual values. The event continues until November 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in a commemorative ceremony for Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

