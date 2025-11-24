Left Menu

India Amplifies Bhagavad Gita's Global Resonance at International Mahotsav

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced India's efforts to share the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita globally, with over 50 Indian missions organizing events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav. This initiative aims to promote shared values and spiritual unity across cultures and generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:03 IST
India Amplifies Bhagavad Gita's Global Resonance at International Mahotsav
EAM S. Jaishankar addressing10th International Gita Mahotsav 2025 in Kurukshetra (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's ambition to globalize the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita during the 10th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. With more than 50 Indian missions worldwide organizing parallel events, the Mahotsav aims to bring Lord Krishna's teachings to a global audience through exhibitions, discourses, and cultural programs.

Jaishankar credited the Ministry of External Affairs for leading this international effort in collaboration with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh. By featuring translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita and involving distinguished foreign scholars, the initiative seeks to offer diverse perspectives and highlight the scripture's universal appeal.

The event has garnered significant attention, with expectations of over 70 lakh attendees. Celebrations are taking place in 50 countries, underscoring the Mahotsav's vision to unite communities and promote harmony and resilience through shared spiritual values. The event continues until November 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in a commemorative ceremony for Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025