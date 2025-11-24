Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Passing of Iconic Actor Dharmendra

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that popularized Indian cinema worldwide. Known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, his timeless performances in classics like 'Sholay' and recent films continue to captivate audiences. His contributions will be fondly remembered.

In a moment of profound loss, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed his condolences on the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. The actor, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89, was celebrated for his contributions to popularizing Indian cinema globally. Jaishankar highlighted Dharmendra's timeless performances and influence in a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X.

Dharmendra, affectionately known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, was renowned for his roles in iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', and 'Chupke Chupke', among others. Although he had been unwell for some time, his recent appearances in films like 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' showcased his enduring charm and acting prowess. His forthcoming film 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan, underscores his relentless dedication to the craft.

Survived by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Esha and Ahana, Dharmendra's appeal spanned generations. His cinematic journey, marked by both classic and contemporary hits, has left a lasting impact on both older and younger audiences. As the nation mourns his passing, Dharmendra's legacy continues to inspire and captivate fans and colleagues alike.

