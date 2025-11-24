Arunachal Resident Faces Harassment at Shanghai Airport, Sparks Diplomatic Drama
Prema Wangjom Thongdok from Arunachal Pradesh faced harassment by Chinese officials at Shanghai Airport, questioning her Indian citizenship and causing an 18-hour ordeal. Indian embassy officials intervened for resolution. The incident coincides with India's rejection of China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, amidst recent diplomatic tensions.
Thailand
- Thailand
Prema Wangjom Thongdok, originating from Arunachal Pradesh, experienced significant harassment at the hands of Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport. The officials allegedly mocked her Indian citizenship, marking an 18-hour ordeal that ended with intervention from Indian diplomatic missions in Shanghai and Beijing.
Chinese immigration declared Thongdok's Indian passport invalid, delaying her journey to Japan. "When I inquired about the issue, they stated, 'Arunachal is not part of India,' mocking and suggesting I apply for a Chinese passport," Thongdok recounted to ANI. Residing in the UK for 14 years, she was transiting from London to Japan via Shanghai.
Experiencing humiliation not only from immigration but also airline staff from China Eastern, Thongdok was isolated and her passport and visa deemed invalid. Communication with family was limited, aggravating her distress. Indian embassy officials arrived after her calls, providing assistance and resolving the situation. This incident aligns with India's firm stance against China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh.
