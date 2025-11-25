Tensions Soar as Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes

In a sharp rebuke, Afghanistan has condemned recent airstrikes by Pakistan in its Paktika, Khost, and Kunar provinces, calling the attacks a direct violation of its sovereignty. The Afghan government, which characterized the strikes as a blatant breach of international norms, vowed to respond appropriately and criticized Pakistan's military regime for its ongoing failures.

According to Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the airstrikes, conducted late Monday night, resulted in the tragic deaths of nine children and one adult in Khost province's Gorbuz district. Mujahid further announced that in addition to the casualties, a woman was killed, her home destroyed, and four civilians injured in Kunar and Paktika.

Amidst rising tensions, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned the airstrikes and urged Pakistan to base relations on international principles. Meanwhile, former US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called for renewed diplomacy and highlighted a potential peace initiative involving Turkish delegates to mediate between the nations and foster constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)