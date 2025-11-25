Israel Launches AI Training to Boost Industrial Innovation

In a bid to revolutionize local manufacturing, Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, along with Google Israel, has inaugurated a pioneering initiative to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence (AI).

The program, crafted with Reichman University's High-Tech and AI School and the Ministry's Center for Advanced Industry, seeks to upskill consultants assisting factories in incorporating AI into their management, production, logistics, IT, and customer service processes.

This week, over 30 participants embarked on the first training session, gaining insights into AI fundamentals and acquiring practical tools tailored to industry-specific needs. The initiative aligns with Israel's strategic push to broaden AI technology uptake in traditional sectors, addressing a proclaimed widespread deficit in awareness of AI's transformative potential.

