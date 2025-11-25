Left Menu

Israel Launches AI Training to Boost Industrial Innovation

Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, in collaboration with Google Israel, has launched a program to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence to enhance local manufacturing. The initiative aims to integrate AI into various operational areas to solve the lack of awareness of its potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:16 IST
Israel Launches AI Training to Boost Industrial Innovation
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bid to revolutionize local manufacturing, Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, along with Google Israel, has inaugurated a pioneering initiative to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence (AI).

The program, crafted with Reichman University's High-Tech and AI School and the Ministry's Center for Advanced Industry, seeks to upskill consultants assisting factories in incorporating AI into their management, production, logistics, IT, and customer service processes.

This week, over 30 participants embarked on the first training session, gaining insights into AI fundamentals and acquiring practical tools tailored to industry-specific needs. The initiative aligns with Israel's strategic push to broaden AI technology uptake in traditional sectors, addressing a proclaimed widespread deficit in awareness of AI's transformative potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India
2
CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

 India
4
Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025