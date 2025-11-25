Left Menu

Tibetan Protest Shines Light on Swiss Censorship Controversy

Tibetan youth activists staged an independent light projection in Bern after Chinese pressure led to the removal of a Tibet segment from the Rendez-vous Bundesplatz show. Critics, including Tibetan groups and human rights advocates, denounce this as a sign of China's growing influence over free expression in Europe.

25-11-2025
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In Bern, Switzerland, Tibetan youth activists protested by staging an independent light projection, challenging the removal of a segment about Tibet from the famous Rendez-vous Bundesplatz show. Organizers reportedly dropped the planned segment under political pressure from Swiss parliamentary authorities who considered it 'too political.'

The protest spearheaded by the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) condemned Swiss institutions for allegedly giving in to Chinese influence. On the final evening of the show, TYAE illuminated the words 'STOPP ZENSUR' ('Stop Censorship') on a large screen. The imagery included a red hand with yellow stars from China's flag, symbolically silencing a human face, serving as a critique of China's censorship practices.

Originally, the show's 15th edition titled 'Voyage' aimed to include non-political visuals showcasing Tibet's scenery. However, Parliamentary Services' Administrative Delegation demanded its removal, labeling it as tied to 'political questions.' Swiss politicians and scholars criticized the decision as capitulation to Chinese pressure, as noted by Phayul. TYAE's protest alleged Switzerland's actions highlight China's impact on curbing free expression globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

