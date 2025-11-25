EGA Celebrates 50 Years as a Pioneering Force in UAE's Industrial Landscape

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): In a landmark celebration, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) marked its 50th anniversary in front of dignitaries including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who paid tribute to EGA's journey from its inception.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted EGA's impressive transition from producing 135,000 tonnes of aluminium per year to over two million, crediting its role in the UAE's industrial growth and global competitiveness. EGA's pioneering efforts in sustainability have seen it become the first global producer of solar aluminium.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded EGA's contributions to the UAE's diversified economy. As global demand for aluminium rises, EGA is poised to expand, continuing its legacy of innovation and sustainability, and solidifying its position as a global industrial leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)