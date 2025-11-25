Left Menu

President Sheikh Mohamed Invited to GCC Summit in Bahrain

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been invited by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to attend the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. The invitation was delivered by Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE, highlighting the strong ties and mutual aspirations for progress between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:27 IST
President Sheikh Mohamed Invited to GCC Summit in Bahrain
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has received an official invitation to attend the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, scheduled for December in Bahrain. The invitation was extended by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, delivered the message during a meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi. President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation and conveyed his warm regards back to King Hamad.

The exchange underscored the ongoing strong relations between the UAE and Bahrain, along with mutual hopes for continued progress and prosperity in both nations.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025