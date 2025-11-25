President Sheikh Mohamed Invited to GCC Summit in Bahrain
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has received an official invitation to attend the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, scheduled for December in Bahrain. The invitation was extended by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, delivered the message during a meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi. President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation and conveyed his warm regards back to King Hamad.
The exchange underscored the ongoing strong relations between the UAE and Bahrain, along with mutual hopes for continued progress and prosperity in both nations.
