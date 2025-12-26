Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: A New Chapter in UAE-Pakistan Relations

Pakistani and UAE leaders engaged in substantive talks during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official visit to Pakistan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation and investment. A high-level UAE delegation accompanied the president, marking his first official state visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani and UAE leaders engaged in 'substantive talks' to bolster bilateral ties during the official visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan. The discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation and investment were held at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the fraternal relationship between the two nations.

This marked Al Nahyan's first official visit to Pakistan as the UAE president. The two leaders reviewed cooperation progress and explored avenues for further engagement across sectors including energy, IT, and infrastructure. They emphasized expanding collaboration and shared a commitment to sustainable development.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Al Nahyan was welcomed with a JF-17 fighter jet escort and a reception at Nur Khan Airbase. Officials noted that this visit is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership and brotherly ties between the two countries.

