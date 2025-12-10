Uttar Pradesh's Bold Bid to Deport Illegal Immigrants

The Uttar Pradesh government is formulating an action plan to tackle the issue of illegal immigrants, specifically targeting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The plan, which is still in the nascent stage, involves creating a detailed biometric database and a national 'negative list' to prevent the re-entry of deported individuals.

Advanced technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint mapping will be deployed to verify identities and trace the duration illegal immigrants have resided in the state. An intensive verification drive has been initiated by the government, following a directive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials emphasized legal adherence and accountability, particularly towards those aiding in the creation of forged documents. The proposed model intends to strengthen identity systems across the country, sharing information with central agencies to bolster anti-infiltration efforts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)