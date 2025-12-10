Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Bid to Deport Illegal Immigrants

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing an action plan to identify, detain, and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. The proposal involves creating a biometric database and 'negative list' to prevent re-entry, using advanced technology for identity verification, and ensuring legal procedures are followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Bold Bid to Deport Illegal Immigrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is formulating an action plan to tackle the issue of illegal immigrants, specifically targeting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The plan, which is still in the nascent stage, involves creating a detailed biometric database and a national 'negative list' to prevent the re-entry of deported individuals.

Advanced technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint mapping will be deployed to verify identities and trace the duration illegal immigrants have resided in the state. An intensive verification drive has been initiated by the government, following a directive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials emphasized legal adherence and accountability, particularly towards those aiding in the creation of forged documents. The proposed model intends to strengthen identity systems across the country, sharing information with central agencies to bolster anti-infiltration efforts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025