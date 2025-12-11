Left Menu

Trade Tensions Mount: US Representative Jayapal Highlights Challenges in India-US Economic Ties

US Rep. Pramila Jayapal highlights trade and immigration issues affecting India-US relations. Tariffs, she says, hurt economies on both sides and threaten long-standing businesses. Recent comments by President Trump further escalate tensions over India's rice exports, adding uncertainty to ongoing trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:11 IST
In a recent House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal expressed serious concerns about trade barriers and immigration policies impacting the economic and interpersonal bonds between the United States and India. Highlighting the ongoing tariff issues, Jayapal noted the adverse effects these barriers have on businesses and consumers in both countries.

Jayapal reinforced her stance by referring to a family-run business in Washington State that has been operational for over a century. "They rely on Indian agricultural products unavailable in the U.S.," she stated, emphasizing that existing tariffs pose the greatest threat to their business in its 120-year history, forcing them to consider downsizing or relocating their operations.

Further complicating matters, President Donald Trump recently alluded to potential new tariffs on Indian rice exports, accusing India of undercutting U.S. farmers by dumping cheap rice into the American market. This follows an earlier imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, straining the already tense trade negotiations between the two countries.

