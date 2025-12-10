Left Menu

Italy and India Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Bold Initiatives

Italy is strengthening its economic partnership with India through industrial collaborations and joint ventures, highlighted by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's visit. Italy has introduced a financing line and export credit support to boost bilateral trade, aiming for increased cooperation in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Italy is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the growth story of India. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's recent visit underscores efforts to bolster industrial collaborations, joint ventures, and co-development projects, underpinning the economic partnership between the two nations.

Tajani's three-day visit to India aims to rejuvenate ties amidst reshaping global trade dynamics influenced by Washington's tariff policies. Highlighting a Euro 500 million financing line, he emphasized the potential for Italian companies in India.

As India emerges as a strategic partner in economics, trade, and innovation, Italy looks to strengthen its footing through increased exports, collaborations in diverse sectors, and supporting a long-anticipated India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

