Italy and India Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Bold Initiatives

Italy is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the growth story of India. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's recent visit underscores efforts to bolster industrial collaborations, joint ventures, and co-development projects, underpinning the economic partnership between the two nations.

Tajani's three-day visit to India aims to rejuvenate ties amidst reshaping global trade dynamics influenced by Washington's tariff policies. Highlighting a Euro 500 million financing line, he emphasized the potential for Italian companies in India.

As India emerges as a strategic partner in economics, trade, and innovation, Italy looks to strengthen its footing through increased exports, collaborations in diverse sectors, and supporting a long-anticipated India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)