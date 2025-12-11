Left Menu

US-India Relations: A Perilous Turn?

Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove raised alarms over US-India relations, warning that President Trump's policies could isolate India. During a congressional hearing, she criticized escalating tariffs and visa fees as detrimental. While essential sectors like defense and technology are at risk, trust between the nations is plummeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:13 IST
United States Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (Image Source: House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

During a pivotal congressional hearing on the US-India Strategic Partnership, US Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove issued stern warnings about the current state of relations between the two nations. She cautioned that President Trump's policies might make him "the president who lost India," amid rising tensions involving tariffs, visa fees, and broader political issues.

Kamlager-Dove emphasized India's importance in vital sectors like defense, energy, AI, and space technologies, asserting that the US-India relationship would be pivotal in defining the 21st-century global order. She warned that neglecting this partnership could have far-reaching consequences, particularly as the Quad alliance aims to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlighting specific policy concerns, Kamlager-Dove cited high tariffs on Indian goods and new fees for H-1B visas, which disproportionately affect Indian workers crucial to the US economy. She argued these moves create regional uncertainty, sending troubling signals and risking lasting damage to bilateral trust, especially as China observes nearby dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

