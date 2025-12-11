US-India Relations: A Perilous Turn?

During a pivotal congressional hearing on the US-India Strategic Partnership, US Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove issued stern warnings about the current state of relations between the two nations. She cautioned that President Trump's policies might make him "the president who lost India," amid rising tensions involving tariffs, visa fees, and broader political issues.

Kamlager-Dove emphasized India's importance in vital sectors like defense, energy, AI, and space technologies, asserting that the US-India relationship would be pivotal in defining the 21st-century global order. She warned that neglecting this partnership could have far-reaching consequences, particularly as the Quad alliance aims to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlighting specific policy concerns, Kamlager-Dove cited high tariffs on Indian goods and new fees for H-1B visas, which disproportionately affect Indian workers crucial to the US economy. She argued these moves create regional uncertainty, sending troubling signals and risking lasting damage to bilateral trust, especially as China observes nearby dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)