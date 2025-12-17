Global Summit on Traditional Medicine: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

The Second Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, organized by the World Health Organization in partnership with the Indian government, commenced on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, scientists, and practitioners from over 100 countries. The summit aims to introduce significant scientific initiatives and commitments to further WHO's Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034.

Traditional medicine, a cornerstone of healthcare for many populations, represents both ancient wisdom and evolving practices. With nearly 90% of WHO Member States acknowledging widespread usage, traditional medicine offers locally accessible and affordable healthcare solutions, aligning with cultural preferences for many communities.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of combining historical insights with modern technology to provide equitable healthcare globally. The summit focuses on strengthening evidence, regulation, and the integration of traditional medicine into health systems to ensure access and choice in healthcare while supporting Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Challenges in global health systems underscore the urgency for improved access to healthcare, affecting nearly half of the world's population. Traditional medicine's integration into these systems is seen as crucial for providing cost-effective and comprehensive people-centered care. Recent evidence suggests that this integration can result in both economic efficiencies and improved health outcomes, notably through prevention and health promotion efforts.

Dr. Sylvie Briand, WHO's Chief Scientist, advocates for rigorous scientific validation of both traditional and biomedical practices while respecting ethical considerations and preserving biodiversity. Emerging fields such as AI and genomics are envisaged to revolutionize the study and application of traditional medicine.

Despite its extensive utilization, funding for traditional medicine research remains minimal. The summit responds to calls for expansion, underscoring the creation of the Traditional Medicine Global Library, which will serve as a comprehensive resource for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners.

Looking ahead, the summit will call for a global consortium to address systemic gaps and expedite the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy's implementation, with new commitments expected from various stakeholders. Scheduled for December 17-19, 2025, in New Delhi, the event aspires to harness the full potential of traditional medicine to enhance global health and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)