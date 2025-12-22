Left Menu

Tragic Double Shooting: Two Families Torn Apart in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore

A man opened fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, killing three women and a boy, while in Lahore, a Deputy Superintendent confessed to murdering his wife and daughter. The incidents highlight alarming domestic violence trends in Pakistan, prompting urgent investigations and law enforcement responses.

A devastating shooting in the Township area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district has left three women, including the assailant's wife, and a 14-year-old boy dead. Another minor, aged 17, suffered injuries and was rushed to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital. Police are actively searching for the suspect, identified as a resident of Bizan Khel, who fled after the incident.

Authorities registered a case under Sections 302 and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code, responding to a complaint from a relative of the victims. Investigations are in full swing, with Township police conducting raids to apprehend the accused. This tragedy echoes last week's shocking revelation in Lahore, where a Deputy Superintendent of Police was found guilty of killing his wife and 19-year-old daughter.

The Lahore investigation began when DSP Usman Haider Gujjar initially filed a missing persons report. Suspicions arose following a complaint from the victim's sister and forensic evidence from the DSP's home, prompting a high-level inquiry where he confessed. These incidents spotlight a concerning trend of domestic violence in Pakistan, drawing attention to the need for robust investigative and preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

