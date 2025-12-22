Left Menu

Explosive Device Attack Claims Russian General's Life

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov of the Russian Armed Forces was killed when an explosive device detonated under his car in Moscow. Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko reported the incident, suggesting potential involvement from Ukrainian intelligence services. Investigators are exploring various lines of enquiry concerning the murder.

Updated: 22-12-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:47 IST
A high-ranking Russian officer, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, tragically lost his life Monday morning due to an explosive device that detonated beneath his vehicle in Southern Moscow.

Svetlana Petrenko, the official spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, confirmed the tragic death of the head of the Operational Training Directorate.

Investigators are diligently exploring multiple leads, with one prominent theory suggesting that the attack may have been orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

