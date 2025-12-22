Explosive Device Attack Claims Russian General's Life

A high-ranking Russian officer, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, tragically lost his life Monday morning due to an explosive device that detonated beneath his vehicle in Southern Moscow.

Svetlana Petrenko, the official spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, confirmed the tragic death of the head of the Operational Training Directorate.

Investigators are diligently exploring multiple leads, with one prominent theory suggesting that the attack may have been orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.

(With inputs from agencies.)