Protests and Strikes: Sindh Faces Political and Economic Turmoil

In a bold defiance of Section 144, a large number of demonstrators, including women and children, participated in the 'Save Sindh's Existence and Resources' march in Larkana, as reported by The Express Tribune (TET). The protest, orchestrated by Awami Tehreek and Sindhyani Tehreek, was aimed at opposing the 27th Constitutional Amendment, corporate farming, and the construction of new canals and dams on the Indus River, as well as what they termed exploitation of Sindh's natural resources and a rise in banditry.

The protesters, led by prominent figures such as Advocate Vasand Thari, President of Awami Tehreek, rallied from Bakrani Road to Jinnah Bagh Chowk for a sit-in, according to the TET. Advocacy leaders condemned Parliament's inefficacy, criticizing the 26th and 27th amendments and other policies deemed harmful to the region. Calls for a judicial probe into the arming of bandits were also made.

Meanwhile, as reported by Dawn, economic disruption looms large as a cargo transporters' strike stretches into its ninth day, threatening to stall local production. Business leaders, noting severe impacts on industrial output and supply chain activities, have urged the Sindh government for swift action, highlighting an 'alarming' situation exacerbated by ongoing unrest at the Karachi port.