Tension Over Religious Statue Fuels Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs calls for restraint as new clashes erupt in the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, sparked by the alleged demolition of a Hindu religious statue. Despite diplomatic pressures to resume dialogue, escalated military actions continue, causing civilian panic and multiple casualties in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:23 IST
Footage shows damaged property following what Thailand said was airstrikes carried out in Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Preah Netr Preah, Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia, in this screen grab taken from a handout video (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs has intervened as tensions escalate between Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to pursue dialogue after reports emerged of the demolition of a Hindu deity statue. The MEA expressed concern that such acts hurt the sentiments of numerous believers globally.

The demolished statue lies in a disputed border region, and the Indian Ministry warned that despite any territorial claims, such actions disrupt harmony and reverence for shared cultural heritages. Dialogue and diplomacy are essential to prevent further loss of lives and damage to property.

Recent skirmishes, as reported by Al Jazeera, have intensified, with both sides exchanging heavy artillery and air attacks. The ongoing conflict has triggered civilian distress and injuries, highlighting the urgent need for peaceful resolution between Thailand and Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

