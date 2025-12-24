Tension Over Religious Statue Fuels Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs has intervened as tensions escalate between Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to pursue dialogue after reports emerged of the demolition of a Hindu deity statue. The MEA expressed concern that such acts hurt the sentiments of numerous believers globally.

The demolished statue lies in a disputed border region, and the Indian Ministry warned that despite any territorial claims, such actions disrupt harmony and reverence for shared cultural heritages. Dialogue and diplomacy are essential to prevent further loss of lives and damage to property.

Recent skirmishes, as reported by Al Jazeera, have intensified, with both sides exchanging heavy artillery and air attacks. The ongoing conflict has triggered civilian distress and injuries, highlighting the urgent need for peaceful resolution between Thailand and Cambodia.

