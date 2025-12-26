Tragedy Strikes: Woman's Suicide Sparks Outcry Against In-Laws

A young woman named Shivani reportedly took her own life following continuous harassment from her in-laws and husband. According to police, Surinder Kumar, Shivani's father, filed a complaint alleging abuse over educational and household expenses shortly after her November 2024 marriage to Virender Singh of Awahdevi.

On December 26, Shivani's health worsened, prompting her to be transferred from Bhoranj hospital to Hamirpur Medical College, where she succumbed during treatment. The family accused Singh, who is currently in Dubai, along with his family, of driving Shivani to suicide by consuming poison. A formal case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

After conducting a post-mortem, officials released Shivani's body to her family. Meanwhile, the grieving family, supported by local villagers, has initiated a roadblock protest, demanding justice and raising slogans against the accused parties. Police investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)