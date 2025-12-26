JD(S) to Contest Local Polls Independently Amid Alliance with BJP

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda announced that the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka is specifically for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, not local body polls.

Deve Gowda emphasized that the JD(S) plans to contest local elections independently to enhance its grassroots representation and strengthen party organization.

Despite maintaining a strong alliance with the BJP at national and state levels, Deve Gowda believes local elections require unique strategies that highlight JD(S)'s independent strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)