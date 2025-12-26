Left Menu

CBI Challenges Delhi High Court's Bail in Unnao Rape Case

The CBI has petitioned the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP MLA previously sentenced to life in the Unnao rape case. The move follows the High Court's suspension of his sentence despite the victim's family's opposition.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has swiftly moved to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The high court's order not only granted him bail but also questioned the ground of his conviction for the 2017 Unnao rape incident, leaving the CBI dissatisfied.

The agency, known for handling high-profile cases, has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. This action comes after the court of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar allocated the bail to the former legislator, who has already served over seven years in prison, but remains behind bars due to a separate conviction related to the victim's father's custodial death.

CBI spokesperson outlined that the family's concerns regarding safety threats warranted this appeal. Meanwhile, stringent conditions for bail have been imposed, restricting Sengar's proximity to the victim. The case continues to grip the nation as it now heads to the Chief Judicial court in pursuit of justice.

