Tragic Chain of Events: Family Found Dead by Hanging

In a distressing turn of events, three family members were discovered dead by hanging in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba. Kishan, a 20-year-old involved in a criminal case, was found dead, which seemingly led to the subsequent deaths of his grandmother and her sister. Investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba as three family members were discovered dead by hanging on Friday, according to police reports.

Kishan, a 20-year-old, was the first to be found dead at his grandmother's house. His death seemingly led to the suicides of his grandmother V K Reji and her sister Roja, as police stated they were found hanging later in the same house. Further probing revealed Kishan's involvement in a criminal case.

Authorities have taken the deceased to Thalassery Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. A case of unnatural death will be registered as investigators seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

