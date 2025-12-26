Tragic Chain of Events: Family Found Dead by Hanging
In a distressing turn of events, three family members were discovered dead by hanging in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba. Kishan, a 20-year-old involved in a criminal case, was found dead, which seemingly led to the subsequent deaths of his grandmother and her sister. Investigation is underway.
A tragic incident unfolded in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba as three family members were discovered dead by hanging on Friday, according to police reports.
Kishan, a 20-year-old, was the first to be found dead at his grandmother's house. His death seemingly led to the suicides of his grandmother V K Reji and her sister Roja, as police stated they were found hanging later in the same house. Further probing revealed Kishan's involvement in a criminal case.
Authorities have taken the deceased to Thalassery Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. A case of unnatural death will be registered as investigators seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
