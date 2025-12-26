Tragic Chain of Events: Family Found Dead by Hanging

A tragic incident unfolded in Neerveli near Kuthuparamba as three family members were discovered dead by hanging on Friday, according to police reports.

Kishan, a 20-year-old, was the first to be found dead at his grandmother's house. His death seemingly led to the suicides of his grandmother V K Reji and her sister Roja, as police stated they were found hanging later in the same house. Further probing revealed Kishan's involvement in a criminal case.

Authorities have taken the deceased to Thalassery Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. A case of unnatural death will be registered as investigators seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

