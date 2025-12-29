Left Menu

China Launches Massive Military Drills Amid Escalating Tensions over Taiwan

China has initiated a significant military exercise around Taiwan, termed 'Justice Mission 2025', involving various military branches. The drills aim to assert sovereignty over Taiwan and respond to perceived external interference. Taiwan condemned the maneuvers as provocations, while the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:34 IST
Representative image (Photo/@MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China announced on Monday the commencement of a large-scale, multi-service military exercise around Taiwan, showcasing its claimed dominance over the island. The operation, known as 'Justice Mission 2025,' involves a coordinated effort from ground, air, naval, missile, and other branches of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to a spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command.

The military drills include air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes on hostile targets, blockades of strategic ports and areas, and deterrence operations near the battlefield. These exercises aim to test the PLA's integrated combat capabilities, as confirmed by Senior Colonel Shi Yi of the Eastern Theatre Command.

This exercise follows the U.S. administration's approval of a significant arms package for Taiwan, consisting of medium-range missiles, howitzers, and drones, valued at USD 11.1 billion. China condemned the U.S. arms sales, citing violations of diplomatic agreements, while imposing sanctions on U.S. defence companies. Taiwan criticized China's military activities as irrational provocations undermining regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

