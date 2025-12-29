Dr. Singh Applauds PM Modi's Stand on Antimicrobial Resistance

Dr. Sanjeev Singh, the Medical Director at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) broadcasted in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Dr. Singh stressed the urgent need for unified efforts to tackle this escalating health issue.

In a video following PM Modi's address, Dr. Singh reiterated the message on AMR as a 'silent pandemic' and a significant future threat. He highlighted that PM Modi called attention to the irresponsible antibiotic usage as a major contributor, urging collective action to prevent further health deterioration.

Dr. Singh encouraged citizens to adhere to medical guidelines and avoid self-medication. He pointed out the common but harmful practice of halting antibiotics prematurely, which exacerbates resistance. Citing a report from the Indian Council of Medical Research, both Dr. Singh and PM Modi stressed that antibiotics should only be taken with a doctor's prescription due to their growing ineffectiveness against diseases.