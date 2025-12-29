Dr. Singh Applauds PM Modi's Stand on Antimicrobial Resistance
Dr. Sanjeev Singh of Amrita Institute lauds PM Modi's address on antimicrobial resistance in 'Mann Ki Baat'. He urges public action against misuse of antibiotics, highlighting its role in AMR rise. PM Modi's remarks on antibiotic overuse emphasize the need for informed, responsible medication practices.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Sanjeev Singh, the Medical Director at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) broadcasted in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Dr. Singh stressed the urgent need for unified efforts to tackle this escalating health issue.
In a video following PM Modi's address, Dr. Singh reiterated the message on AMR as a 'silent pandemic' and a significant future threat. He highlighted that PM Modi called attention to the irresponsible antibiotic usage as a major contributor, urging collective action to prevent further health deterioration.
Dr. Singh encouraged citizens to adhere to medical guidelines and avoid self-medication. He pointed out the common but harmful practice of halting antibiotics prematurely, which exacerbates resistance. Citing a report from the Indian Council of Medical Research, both Dr. Singh and PM Modi stressed that antibiotics should only be taken with a doctor's prescription due to their growing ineffectiveness against diseases.
ALSO READ
India's Antibiotic Misuse: A Looming Health Crisis
Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate
India's Public Health Renaissance: Milestones and Future Prospects
Air pollution India's biggest health crisis since Covid, warn doctors
JP Nadda: India Enters Results-Driven Public Health Phase at 2025 APHO Forum