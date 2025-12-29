Left Menu

Inqilab Moncho's Relentless Blockade for Justice at Shahbagh

The Inqilab Moncho protest demanding justice for Sharif Osman Hadi continues at Dhaka's Shahbagh. Demonstrators press for the trial of accused individuals, with an ultimatum set for 24 days. The blockade draws widespread participation and echoes of anti-India sentiment. Authorities assure progress in investigations, yet protesters remain skeptical.

Inqilab Moncho cadres at Osman Hadi's funeral (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Inqilab Moncho's blockade at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection enters its fourth day, demanding justice for Sharif Osman Hadi's murder, as reported by The Daily Star. The protest, originating last Friday, sees diverse participation amid a cold wave.

Demonstrators chant for justice, complementing their cause with songs and poetry. Women and children join, bringing placards and posters. Organizers have set up a special area to facilitate their involvement.

On Sunday, a four-point demand, including a 24-day government ultimatum to try Hadi's accused killers, was announced by the platform's member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber. They also called for suspending Indian nationals' work permits in Bangladesh, laced with anti-India rhetoric.

In a sweeping shutdown, parallel blockades occurred in divisional cities on Sunday as Inqilab Moncho heightened pressures. Notables such as Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka's Police Commissioner visited the site, briefing attendees on investigative progress.

The interim government is actively seeking both the direct and indirect perpetrators of Hadi's murder, promising timely justice. However, some protesters, like Naim Islam, claim these are delaying tactics.

The police commissioner reported the joint efforts of law enforcement agencies producing 10 arrests and significant recoveries related to the case. An imminent charge sheet by January 7 is anticipated.

Inqilab Moncho's activism also extended to Sylhet, demonstrating nationwide resistance to the problem. The continued unrest underscores a simmering tension against authoritative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

