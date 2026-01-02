Left Menu

Taiwan Thanks US for Support Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's security chief, Joseph Wu, expressed gratitude to the US for calling for restraint after China's provocative military exercises near Taiwan. Wu emphasized the destabilizing impact of China's actions and highlighted the importance of international support in maintaining regional stability amid growing military tension.

Secretary-General, Taiwan National Security Council Joseph Wu (Photo/@josephwutw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Joseph Wu, has expressed gratitude toward the United States for urging caution in response to China's recent military exercises around Taiwan. In a social media post, Wu highlighted that Beijing's maneuvers aimed at intimidation and coercion pose a threat to regional stability.

Wu's comments followed large-scale Chinese military activities, involving naval and air forces near Taiwan, which have drawn regional concern. By acknowledging Washington's call for de-escalation, Wu emphasized Taiwan's need for global support in countering perceived military threats from China.

The US reasserted its stance against any forceful changes to the Taiwan Strait status quo, aligning with Taiwan's diplomatic efforts to collaborate with democratic partners. Wu's public statements are seen as part of Taiwan's strategy to underline the importance of a collective international response to ensure a stable Indo-Pacific.

