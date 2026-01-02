Jaishankar Stresses India’s Right to Self-Defense at IIT Madras Fest

At the inauguration of Shaastra 2026, a techno-entertainment fest at IIT Madras, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's sovereign right to defend against terrorism, insisting that no other nation can dictate India's defensive strategies. Jaishankar stated that India will take necessary steps to protect itself.

When questioned about India's neighborhood policy, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges of dealing with hostile neighbors, particularly to the west, who persistently support terrorism. He remarked that good neighborliness requires mutual respect and cessation of hostile acts for shared benefits like water agreements.

Jaishankar also expounded on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India's holistic global perspective, suggesting that India aims to solve global issues using limited resources by leveraging its strengths. He underscored India's growth as a regional asset, mentioning positive developments with neighbors like Bangladesh amidst its election period.

