Venezuela's Crossroads: After Maduro's Capture, Uncertainty Looms

Venezuela's capital remained eerily quiet on Sunday as residents processed the shocking news of President Nicolás Maduro's capture in a US military raid. With many establishments closed, people lingered on the streets, steeped in a sense of disbelief and concern for the future.

The operation, striking in its suddenness, has plunged the nation into a new chapter defined by uncertainty. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated an intent to leverage Venezuela's considerable oil reserves for political reform, while locals processed the latest twist in their country's turbulent political landscape.

Human impact was felt hardest among civilians, with some affected by the military strike that damaged property and led to casualties. The economic and political struggles persist as the country braces for the challenges and potential transformation ahead.

