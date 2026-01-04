US Military Intervention in Venezuela: The Fight for Oil and Power

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Latin America, the United States initiated military action in Venezuela, culminating in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, 2026. The operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, marks a significant shift from economic sanctions to direct intervention, reflecting mounting confrontations over oil, power, and political legitimacy.

The Trump administration justified the intervention by alleging that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking and corruption, notably accusing him of rigging the 2024 elections. Despite economic sanctions and a $50 million bounty on Maduro, critics argue that the real motive is to seize control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves, which are the world's largest, and to reassert US influence in the region.

While the official stance highlights security concerns and migration issues, many view the move as a ploy for energy dominance, especially as the US looks to secure the Orinoco Belt's untapped resources. The international reaction remains divided, with condemnations of sovereignty violations contrasting with support for stabilizing the region. As tensions persist, the outcome hinges on Venezuela's political trajectory and US strategic interests.