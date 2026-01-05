Trump Administration Prepares for Potential Reopening of U.S. Embassy in Venezuela

The United States is gearing up for the possible reopening of its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, senior State Department officials revealed on Monday. This move comes as President Trump weighs the decision amidst recent political developments in the region.

On Sunday, Trump indicated that the administration is contemplating the reopening of the embassy following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who now faces charges in New York relating to drug trafficking. Trump has been vocal about his interest in overseeing a transition in Venezuela while having a stake in its rich oil reserves.

While Trump's administration has yet to clarify how it plans to govern Venezuela without a full military presence, the President suggested potential for further military action if necessary. Meanwhile, American oil companies are looking forward to reinvest in and revamp the Venezuelan oil industry.