US Captures Venezuelan Leaders: Maduro and Flores Set for New York Trial

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, addressed the nation following a U.S. military operation that led to the capture of his father and First Lady Cilia Flores. They have been transferred to New York for trial, according to a report by local daily El-cooperative.

In a social media audio message, Maduro Guerra warned of potential betrayal within the ruling movement, suggesting an internal conspiracy among Chavista members. Despite the upheaval, he assured that the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) maintains its unity and called for public mobilizations to rally support.

The U.S. operation, deemed a large-scale strike against Venezuela by Washington, involved intelligence and law enforcement agencies capturing Maduro and Flores in Caracas. Now in U.S. custody, they are expected in New York federal court to face charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)