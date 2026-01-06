Left Menu

Mahathir Mohamad Hospitalized After Hip Fracture

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 100-year-old former Prime Minister, was hospitalized due to a hip fracture. Known for transforming Malaysia, he is now under observation at the National Heart Institute. Despite a history of heart issues and a recent health scare, Mahathir remains a significant figure in Malaysian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:20 IST
Malaysian 100-year-old former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to a hospital following a hip fracture sustained from a fall at his residence, according to his office.

Hospital authorities at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur announced that Mahathir will be under treatment and observation for the upcoming weeks.

Renowned for his role in industrializing Malaysia, Mahathir, who has experienced previous health issues including heart surgeries, last visited the hospital due to exhaustion following his 100th birthday. His storied political career includes two prime ministerial terms, the first spanning 22 years and a brief comeback in 2018.

