Maduro Faces US Court: High-Stakes Legal Battle Begins

Nicolás Maduro, former Venezuelan President, faces narco-terrorism charges in a US court. Captured in a US military operation, he and his wife face accusations of drug trafficking. This high-profile case brings into question his sovereign immunity status and could impact US-Venezuelan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:38 IST
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to appear in an American courtroom for the first time, facing narco-terrorism charges initiated by the Trump administration. This appearance, scheduled for Monday, could spark a contentious legal battle over whether Maduro can stand trial in the US.

Maduro and his wife are accused of facilitating cocaine trafficking, with a 25-page indictment alleging ties to drug cartels. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment. Their legality of arrest is contested by their lawyers, citing sovereign immunity, a defense previously unsuccessfully employed by Manuel Noriega.

The US government, which does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader, seized him in a military operation. This case could further strain US-Venezuelan ties, as interim President Delcy Rodríguez demands Maduro's return while advocating cooperation with the US.

