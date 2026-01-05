Maduro Faces US Court: High-Stakes Legal Battle Begins

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to appear in an American courtroom for the first time, facing narco-terrorism charges initiated by the Trump administration. This appearance, scheduled for Monday, could spark a contentious legal battle over whether Maduro can stand trial in the US.

Maduro and his wife are accused of facilitating cocaine trafficking, with a 25-page indictment alleging ties to drug cartels. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment. Their legality of arrest is contested by their lawyers, citing sovereign immunity, a defense previously unsuccessfully employed by Manuel Noriega.

The US government, which does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader, seized him in a military operation. This case could further strain US-Venezuelan ties, as interim President Delcy Rodríguez demands Maduro's return while advocating cooperation with the US.