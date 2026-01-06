Boosting Tourism: JK's Integrated Ski Training Course Launch

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a 14-day integrated ski training course aimed at promoting winter tourism among the youth in the Kashmir valley.

The program, targeting 500-600 students aged 12-18, offers certified skiing training at renowned skiing locations such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodhpathri.

Additionally, Abdullah unveiled the official calendars from the Tourism Department and J-K Cable Car Corporation, featuring breathtaking images of Jammu and Kashmir's landscapes and cultural sites to boost tourism appeal.