Boosting Tourism: JK's Integrated Ski Training Course Launch
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a 14-day integrated ski training course targeting young skiing enthusiasts to promote winter tourism. Popular skiing locations include Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodhpathri, highlighted alongside Tourism Department calendars featuring J-K's landscapes and heritage to enhance regional tourism.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a 14-day integrated ski training course aimed at promoting winter tourism among the youth in the Kashmir valley.
The program, targeting 500-600 students aged 12-18, offers certified skiing training at renowned skiing locations such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodhpathri.
Additionally, Abdullah unveiled the official calendars from the Tourism Department and J-K Cable Car Corporation, featuring breathtaking images of Jammu and Kashmir's landscapes and cultural sites to boost tourism appeal.
