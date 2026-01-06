Left Menu

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Inqilab Moncho's extensive rally in Dhaka calls for justice for the murdered student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The group urges the cancellation of Indian work permits and seeks extradition of alleged killers. India's authorities deny any unauthorized border crossings, insisting on Bangladesh's responsibility for maintaining law and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:15 IST
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing
Hadi

The recent 'March for Justice' in Dhaka has intensified calls for accountability in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, as protesters demand justice ahead of Bangladesh's parliamentary elections. Dubbed as Inqilab Moncho's rally, the event saw participants travel across key city intersections, voicing their anger over the handling of Hadi's unsolved killing.

Hadi was a political figure whose death has sparked allegations of foreign interference, straining Bangladesh-India relations. The Inqilab Moncho group has requested the cancellation of work permits for Indians in Bangladesh and the extradition of purported killers hiding in India, threatening to appeal to the International Court of Justice if demands aren't met.

Despite Inqilab Moncho's fervent claims, Indian officials have dismissed accusations that Hadi's killers are hiding within their borders. Both Indian and Meghalaya authorities reported no evidence of illegal crossings, emphasizing that border security remains intact, and stressing the importance of peace and cooperation between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

