HESCO Workers Protest Privatisation Plans Enticing Nationwide Action

Employees of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), part of Pakistan's federal electricity distribution network, ceased operations in defiance of government plans to privatise the sector, including their company.

The All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro and Electric Workers Union spearheaded the protest, setting a January 16 deadline for the government to meet their demands or face nationwide action, according to The Express Tribune. Hundreds of workers assembled at the union's labour hall near Haider Chowk and marched to Hyderabad Chowk, effectively halting traffic for over an hour.

CBA Union Central President Abdul Latif Nizamani and General Secretary Iqbal Qaimkhani led the demonstration and criticised privatization initiatives that overlook existing staffing and structural deficits. Nizamani highlighted that 45 per cent of positions in DISCOs remain vacant, stressing unbearable pressure on current staff while maintaining operations and achieving zero load shedding in select areas.

The union leader pointed out prior successes in blocking privatisation moves from 2012 to 2017, criticizing international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank for pushing Islamabad towards destabilising policies. He warned that workers are ready to halt distribution services entirely if the demands are not addressed. The protest caused notable disruptions to local traffic and office work as reported by The Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)