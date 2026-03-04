Apple Unveils MacBook Neo: A Budget-Friendly Game Changer

Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, an affordable addition to its laptop portfolio, priced at $599. Launched amid a global memory chip shortage, this strategic move positions Apple to capture a larger share of the price-sensitive PC market.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip - the same processor found in the recent iPhone 16 Pro models - the MacBook Neo is marketed towards users of Google Chromebooks and lower-end Windows devices. Its introduction represents one of Apple's most aggressive forays into the mid-range PC sector in recent years.

Starting at $599, the new MacBook is significantly cheaper than its predecessors, even after adjusting for inflation. With pre-orders open and availability set for March 11, Apple's challenge will lie in maintaining the premium experience synonymous with the Mac brand while delivering on performance and cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)