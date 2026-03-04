Left Menu

Apple Unveils MacBook Neo: A Budget-Friendly Game Changer

Apple introduces the MacBook Neo, a cost-effective addition to its laptop line, priced at $599. This move aims to penetrate the price-sensitive PC market dominated by Chromebooks and low-end Windows devices, utilizing the A18 Pro chip from its iPhone 16 Pro. Pre-orders start Wednesday, with availability from March 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:15 IST
Apple Unveils MacBook Neo: A Budget-Friendly Game Changer

Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, an affordable addition to its laptop portfolio, priced at $599. Launched amid a global memory chip shortage, this strategic move positions Apple to capture a larger share of the price-sensitive PC market.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip - the same processor found in the recent iPhone 16 Pro models - the MacBook Neo is marketed towards users of Google Chromebooks and lower-end Windows devices. Its introduction represents one of Apple's most aggressive forays into the mid-range PC sector in recent years.

Starting at $599, the new MacBook is significantly cheaper than its predecessors, even after adjusting for inflation. With pre-orders open and availability set for March 11, Apple's challenge will lie in maintaining the premium experience synonymous with the Mac brand while delivering on performance and cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
2
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India
3
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

 India
4
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026