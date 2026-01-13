China Deflects India's Claim Over Contested Shaksgam Valley

During a heated exchange on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning dismissed India's assertions over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Mao asserted, "The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory," emphasizing China's authority over the land when questioned about border security and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mao further clarified that China and Pakistan had concluded a boundary agreement in the 1960s, establishing borders between the two nations, which Mao described as an exercise of sovereign rights. According to a Global Times report, he highlighted that CPEC is a collaborative economic project aimed at fostering local development and improving livelihoods. Mao underscored that neither the boundary agreement with Pakistan nor CPEC alters China's stance on the Kashmir issue, maintaining that China's position remains unchanged.

The Shaksgam Valley, which borders China's Xinjiang Province, and the Northern Areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), remains a contentious zone. On January 9, India rebuked China's infrastructural expansion via CPEC, classifying it as "illegal and invalid," while reaffirming the region as an "integral and inalienable part" of India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position during a weekly press briefing, dismissing the "so-called" China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 and the CPEC. "Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognized the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid. We do not recognize the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor either, which passes through Indian territory under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan," Jaiswal emphasized.

Jaiswal reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remain integral to India, mentioning New Delhi's continuous protests to Beijing over the issue and its right to protect its interests. "We have consistently protested with the Chinese side for its attempts to alter the ground reality in the Shaksgam Valley. We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," Jaiswal added.