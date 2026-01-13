Iran Extends Internet Blackout Amid Ongoing Protests and Security Concerns

Iran has decided to continue its nationwide internet restrictions, as confirmed by the top cyberspace authority on Monday, in response to ongoing anti-government demonstrations fueled by severe inflation and economic difficulties. State broadcaster Press TV highlights that these measures, initiated on January 9, aim to preserve security.

The head of the National Center for Cyberspace, Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, stressed that the exact timeline for restoring internet access remains uncertain. Authorities will announce a return to normalcy following comprehensive security evaluations, according to statements reported by Iran's IRNA news agency.

The blackout is positioned as a countermeasure against 'cognitive warfare' by Iran's adversaries, with the strengthened National Information Network ensuring critical online services remain active. Despite the blackout, Iranians maintain access to essential digital platforms like online banking and shopping, attributed to the robust NIN systems, Press TV noted.

NetBlocks, an organization monitoring cybersecurity issues, reported that the blackout has left Iranians isolated for 108 hours. The Ministry of Telecom, led by Sattar Hashemi, confirms compliance with security officials' directives during these times, awaiting the decision to restore full internet access.

HRANA data indicates substantial human costs, with 646 lives lost in related protests, exacerbating the situation. The protests, spreading across 187 cities, showcase the breadth of unrest in the nation.