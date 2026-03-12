Mysterious Drone Sighting Sparks Security Concerns in Poland's West
A drone, suspected to be of Russian military origin, was discovered at a mine in western Poland, heightening security concerns. This finding follows an incident in September when over 20 Russian drones breached Polish airspace. Authorities are investigating the unidentified drone found near Poznan.
A drone, believed to be of Russian military origin, was uncovered at a mine in western Poland, increasing tensions and prompting security concerns. This information was reported by PAP, Poland's state news agency, citing defense ministry sources.
In early September, more than 20 Russian drones controversially entered the airspace of NATO-member Poland, causing the country to remain vigilant. Although debris from these drones was previously found in eastern Poland, this is the first discovery made in the west.
Police reported the uncrewed aerial vehicle was located in Galczyce, roughly 170 km west of Warsaw, inside a lignite mine. The drone, identified through sources as a Gerbera military model, lacks civilian characteristics, sparking further investigation.
