Telangana Eyes AI Partnership with Royal Philips at WEF 2026
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy led the 'Telangana Rising' delegation to meet Philips' global leadership at WEF 2026, discussing mutual interests in AI and health-tech. Telangana aims to bolster its life sciences sector, aspiring for a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with plans for an AI City in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his 'Telangana Rising' delegation have focused global attention by meeting with Royal Philips at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. The meeting explored a potential partnership in the AI sector, as stated in an official release from the Chief Minister's office.
Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, Vice President and Global Head of Government and Public Affairs at Royal Philips, showed keen interest in collaborating within the AI space. This interest aligns with Telangana's ambitious 'Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030,' which aims to create a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030.
The Chief Minister highlighted the state's plan to establish a sustainable industrial cluster, boosting pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. The state, with its over 2,000 life sciences companies and significant medical tourism industry, looks to harness AI and tech expertise, with plans for AI-driven initiatives in Hyderabad.
