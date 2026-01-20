Left Menu

Telangana Eyes AI Partnership with Royal Philips at WEF 2026

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy led the 'Telangana Rising' delegation to meet Philips' global leadership at WEF 2026, discussing mutual interests in AI and health-tech. Telangana aims to bolster its life sciences sector, aspiring for a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with plans for an AI City in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST
Telangana Eyes AI Partnership with Royal Philips at WEF 2026
'Telangana Rising' delegation meets global leadership of renowned health tech company Royal Philips at World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (Photo/TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his 'Telangana Rising' delegation have focused global attention by meeting with Royal Philips at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. The meeting explored a potential partnership in the AI sector, as stated in an official release from the Chief Minister's office.

Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, Vice President and Global Head of Government and Public Affairs at Royal Philips, showed keen interest in collaborating within the AI space. This interest aligns with Telangana's ambitious 'Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030,' which aims to create a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's plan to establish a sustainable industrial cluster, boosting pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. The state, with its over 2,000 life sciences companies and significant medical tourism industry, looks to harness AI and tech expertise, with plans for AI-driven initiatives in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026